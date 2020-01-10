Actor Manoj Bajpayee is without any doubt is one of the most versatile actors we have in the country. Having worked in critically acclaimed films like Satya, Aligarh, Kaun and many more, the actor in a recent interview revealed that he was thrown out of some films after he had already given the first shot and below is everything you would want to know about the same.

According to the Free Press Journal, the actor in a recent interview spoke about his initial days. The actor spoke how it was not like the modern days where there are casting directors who take auditions and finalise you. Rather, one would have to submit their pictures to the Assistant Director who would later throw them.

He spoke about how he has seen the AD’s throwing away his pictures as soon as he turned back. He also revealed that there was a time when he had given first shot and was thrown out of a film. After the shot, he was told to take off the clothes and walk out.

Manoj Bajpayee who entered the industry back in 1994 has aced his way to the top and become one of the most promising actors. It was last year that he made his digital debut with the show The Family Man. The series was directed by Raj & DK and was applauded by masses. The show impressed the viewers who were left asking for more. The series is returning with its second season and is on the shooting stage.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!