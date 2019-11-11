Shilpa Shetty On Not Doing Films: “You Feel Like You Are Losing Out On The Fame”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar in 1993, says her 13-year sabbatical was self-imposed and well thought out. Shilpa will make a comeback with Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma.

Talking about her 13-year-long break from films, Shilpa said, “I’ve been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of.”

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2007s in Life In A… Metro and Apne.

Looking back at her acting journey, Shilpa reckons, “Becoming an actor was luck by chance. I was about 15 years old and went for an event where a guy saw me and asked to get myself clicked. Next day, the photos were distributed on a set of a show and that’s when I started getting work.”

Shilpa opened up about her career and personal life in an episode of The Love, Laugh, Live Show, aired on Romedy Now.

Shilpa might be away from the big screen but she continues to stay connected with her fans through her social media accounts.

“It’s been welcoming and I sometimes feel that Instagram makes me look cooler than I am. I am not that cool,” she said.

The entrepreneur and fitness-expert wants to “explore more in life and learn”. “I love every aspect of life but on the other hand, I don’t know how to do a split or to drive or swim. I am not hydrophobic, I love to go to the beaches but that’s only for Instagram.”

Recalling an incident that led to her driving phobia, Shilpa said: “I remember the time when I started to drive and I was mobbed by a fan where he just sat on the bonnet of my car. That incident scared me and till date I am scared to drive a car. Sometimes, I do drive for a part in my films but I ensure that everyone is far away because I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

She also spoke about her marriage with businessman Raj Kundra.

She said: “I had a dream of getting proposed on the Eiffel tower and I am sure every girl would have had that dream. Raj had booked a banquet and proposed me with a diamond ring that popped out from a dessert. He had already spoken to my parents.”

Asked on what should her son Vihaan learn from Shilpa and Raj, she said: “One thing Vihaan should learn from me is to be positive and from Raj being happy.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!