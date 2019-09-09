Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra Pays Tribute To Captain Vikram Batra With This Heartfelt Post

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to celebrate the 45th birth anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently shooting for his film Shershaah, is keeping his fans updated about even the smallest detail of the film. The actor will essay the role of Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra in the film and is very passionate about the subject. Today on the 45th birth anniversary of Captain Vikram Batra, Sidharth even took to social media to pay his tribute to the braveheart with a heartfelt message.

He posted a short clip of the Param Vir Chakra awardee and captioned it as, “Valour of Shershaah made him immortal. Happy Birthday Shershaah, respect and salute to Captain Vikram Batra. Jai Hind.” The team along with Sidharth are in Kargil since August to finish the shoot fo the film. Sidharth even met Batra’s parents and his brother to know him better.

For the uninitiated, Vikram Batra was enlisted as a lieutenant and promoted to the rank of Captain during the 1999 Kargil War. Batra was martyred defending Point 4875 in Kargil. The biopic is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Also starring Kiara Advani, the film is expected to release in 2020.

