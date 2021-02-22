Adhyayan Suman was declared dead on Saturday by one of the leading portals by committing suicide. Shekhar Suman tweeted later and was devastated to read the news piece. The father revealed that he’ll be taking legal action against the channel. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Shekhar took to his Twitter account to share the video of the news portal and penned a brutal note against the portal.

Advertisement

Shekhar Suman revealed that his son Adhyayan Suman was in Delhi and wrote, “Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members. My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi.”

Yesterday @ZeeNews acted unpardonably irresponsible and sent out a piece of news that devastated me,my wife and my family members .My wife was inconsolable as they announced that Adhyayan Suman has committed suicide.Adhyayan was in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/1OwLgseir7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

The actor continued, “While I’m taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl’s lives and destroy them for their own vested interest.i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews.”

While I'm taking legal action against them and suing them for such a reprehensible act.The media ought to be more responsible and not jeopardize ppl's lives and destroy them for their own vested interest.i request ev one to tweet and ban @ZeeNews — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 21, 2021

Later in a conversation with Spotboye, Adhyayan Suman also spoke about the false news and said, “What can I say? This is not the first time it has happened to me. Earlier some sections tried to finish off my career and I survived, much to their dismay. But this time it was far more serious.”

The Haal-e-Dil actor continued and said, “I can’t laugh it off. It devastated my mother who has already lost a child and knows the pain.”

Talking about his father, Shekhar Suman taking legal action against the news channel, Adhyayan Suman said, “Of course, I am with my father on this. They apologized. But a simple sorry can’t undo the damage done. You can’t give me one line as an apology and think you can get away with it.”

What are your thoughts on the news portal reporting false news of Adhyayan committing suicide and father Shekhar Suman taking legal action against them? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kedarnath Director Abhishek Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: “Every Time I Realise I Can’t Reach Him Anymore…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube