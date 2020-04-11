Shatrughan Sinha’s Dig At ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna For His Explosive Comments On Sonakshi Sinha: “What Makes This Person To Be An Expert?”

Mythological TV show Ramayan which has been re-telecasted on Doordarshan these days amid lockdown has been making headlines following its whopping TRP ratings. Apart from TRP, the TV show has also been making news following actor Mukesh Khanna’s comment on Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Now Shatrughan Sinha has taken a dig at the Shaktimaan actor.

Mukesh Khanna who plays Bhishmapitamah in the mythological show, in an interview with Times Of India said, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hanuman get Sanjivani for.” Referring to the KBC episode last year where Sonakshi failed to answer a question related to the Ramayan.

Though Sonakshi didn’t revert to what Mukesh Said, but her father, veteran actor and MP Shatrughan Sinha had a befitting response in reply, as he came out with a strong response to defend his daughter.

As per a report from Bollywoodhungama.com, Shatrughan Sinha was quoted saying, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.” added Shatrughan.

On film front, Sonakshi who was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan , will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which has Ajay Devgn in the lead.

