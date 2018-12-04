Shamshera Update: Ranbir Kapoor Starts Shooting For His Upcoming Dacoit Drama

Shamshera Update: We can’t recall the last time we witnessed a Bollywood movie revolving around bandits. There has been several other interesting genres but this one seems to be missing out somewhere. But don’t worry, the real Sanjay Dutt along with the reel life Sanju– Ranbir Kapoor are here to revive it and provide us with another masala entertainer!

A report in the leading daily DNA reveals deets about the upcoming action drama. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing Shamshera, it will show Sanjay Dutt portraying the role of an antagonist. Also, Vaani Kapoor has been roped in as the leading lady against Ranbir Kapoor. Backed by none other than Yash Raj Films, the movie is helmed by the Agneepath director Karan Malhotra.

The shooting of the dacoit drama has been started from November 30. Ranbir has already started shooting for the film. He will be later joined by Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.“Both the actors are going to look deadly in this film. You have to see it to believe it,” revealed a source close to the development. The makers have opted to design exclusive sets for the film rather than opting for available ones. A grand set has been built in Mumbai’s Filmcity.

We’re super excited to witness never-seen-before avatars of Sanju Baba & Ranbir in this desi action entertainer.

Ranbir Kapoor had essayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic titled Sanju which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and had hit the theatres on 29th June, 2018. The movie was well acclaimed by fans and critics as it gave an insight to Dutt’s life and several controversial incidents that he was a prime part of.