Shama Sikander’s Sensous Look In Latest Black & Yellow Outfit Is THE ‘State Of Mind’ We Want To Stick To!

Actress Shama Sikander says se*y is a state of mind, as she lights up in yellow outfits.

It seems yellow is Shama Sikander’s favourite colour right now. She recently took to Instagram to post her “se*y” photo in which she is sporting a mustard jacket and a black short outfit that shows off her well-toned legs.

She captioned it: “Se*y is a state of mind….#se*y #love #ho* #fashion #beautiful #like #cute #beauty #photography #style #fitness #happy #art #smile

Shama Sikander’s latest set of images shows her back in a yellow shade. This time, she is sporting more of evening wear. She is again flaunting her legs in a gown with a thigh-high slit.

