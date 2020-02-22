FRIENDS Reunion: Matt LeBlanc Pulls Off Classic Joey As He Shares The News With His Fans!

All the FRIENDS fans woke up to a great news on Sunday morning. After speculations for the past 6-7 months, the reunion is FINALLY happening. Actors Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer took to their Instagram pages to confirm the same.

All the FRIENDS actors except for Matt LeBlanc aka Joey shared the same pic to confirm about the reunion. The stars shared a pic from the photoshoot back then and captioned it, ‘It’s happening’. However, Matt pulls off a classic Joey as he makes the announcement.

Instead of sharing the pic his co-stars shared, he posted a different picture which has 7 people who are not related to the series at all. Well, we are excited to see how after so many years, Matt is still like Joey. In the series, Joey was usually the dumb one and would rarely get his friends’ jokes and context of the conversation. Sometimes, he would just say random things which made no sense but came across as funny whenever people asked him for advice.

Take a look at his post below:

Well, FRIENDS reunion news has made us all happy. The episode will be aired on HBO Max. After 16 years since the last season aired, this special episode will be a huge treat for all the fans.

Watching Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey together again will be overwhelming and we can’t wait for May 2020 to come soon!

