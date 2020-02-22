Mr. India 2: Post Shekhar Kapur, Now Sonam Kapoor SLAMS Ali Abbas Zafar & Makers For Not Consulting Anil Kapoor Either

A lot of fingers have been raised ever since Ali Abbas Zafar along with Zee Studios announced a spin off to Anil Kapoor’s 1987 cult classic, Mr. India. Earlier it was director Shehkar Kapur who called out the makers for not consulting him before ideating or announcing the reboot, and now it is actress Sonam Kapoor who has cleared that even her daddy was unaware about it.

The Veere Di Wedding actress took to her Twitter a while ago to share her opinion. Not only did she mention to how disrespectful it was that neither the director or the lead was consulted before such a big decision, but also called the new team for just doing so for a ‘big weekend at the box office.’

Sonam Kapoor wrote, “A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly my father didn’t even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted. It’s quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is. It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office.”

Meanwhile, Shehkar Kapur too previously took to the social media platform to express his disappointment. “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he wrote.

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Mr. India 2 is planned to be a franchise, and while the makers have not announced anything yet, reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh have been approached for the film.

