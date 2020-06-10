Shakti Kapoor’s Latest Video Is STRICTLY For Alcohol Lovers, WATCH

Whenever you imagine of a dreaded villain of Bollywood, Shakti Kapoor’s name is surely on the list. But apart from negative characters, the veteran is well known for his antics and comic timing. And who can forget his character from Raja Babu, which still makes us ROFL!

Spending most of his time away from the big screen, Shakti Kapoor uploaded an amusing video on Instagram just an hour ago. In the video, our beloved ‘Nandu Sabka Bandu’ is carrying a big bucket on his head. When a resident from his building asks him, “Kaha Jaa Rahe Ho?” (where are you going), Shakti replies, “Daaru Lene Jaa Raha Hu” (going to buy liquor). Further, a resident replies, “Pure Society Ke Liye Leke Aana” (bring for the entire society).

Check out the video below:





Expectedly, some hilarious reactions have been pouring in for this video. One of the users wrote, “This is the true social service done as he is helping the government servants to get salaries”. Another user wrote, “daaru or itne bade dibe maie shayd sabko pilane waale hai waa kitini fikar hai iss mogyamboo koo”. One of his fans wrote, “Sir, you always make people laugh by your way of speaking or acting, this time too you didn’t fail….”.

Well, one can say that Shakti Kapoor’s comic timing is still intact!

Meanwhile, Shakti Kapoor along with Juhi Chawla, Rannvijay Singha and Archana Puran Singh recently came together for a song titled “Hum Ek Hai”, aiming to spread positivity and unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from a handful of celebrities, the song also features real-life heroes including police personnel, medical professionals and airline professionals.

