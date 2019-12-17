Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Spotted In A Glamorous Avatar, Netizens Ask “Who Is She?”

Shahid Kapoor is currently high on success with his last movie, Kabir Singh, turning into a blockbuster and he’s currently busy with shooting for the Jersey remake. His personal life grabs headlines too, especially because of his adorable relation with wifey Mira Rajput. However, Mira, on the other hand, is under the trolls’ radar yet again, and her glamorous avatar doesn’t seem to appeal to fans.

Yes, you heard that right. Recently, Mira was spotted in a glamorous avatar for a shoot. While the diva was spotted on the road, the paps in no time clicked her, and the pictures went viral all across the internet. She spotted a black gown with a thigh slit and looked gorgeous. However, the same isn’t the opinion of netizens who’re being super mean in the comment section.

“Bt Who is she?” questioned a user.

While another wrote, “You can’t copy Kareena”

“The only thing that can be seen on her face is tunnel,” commented another.

A user wrote, “Yaa yaa she marry shahid only for this naa to get fame”

“Now what she’s trying do or to be?” pointed out another.

Mira, who married Shahid in 2015, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the entertainment showbiz.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, earlier this year, Mira had talked about moving to Mumbai from Delhi, revealing wore a ripped jeans for the first time only after her marriage.

“I also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here…The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! Shahid’s fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It’s helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective,” Mira had said.

