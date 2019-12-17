Chhapaak: Is Laxmi Agarwal Not Happy With The Remuneration She Got For Deepika Padukone’s Film?

The trailer of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak dropped in last week and has been receiving applause throughout. While the film is adapted from the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, the grapevine now has that she is not happy with the remunerations that she is getting for the film rights of her story and below are all the details you would want to know.

Laxmi Agarwal is an acid attack survivor whose story is well known. Laxmi with her PIL had made the SC pass the bill to ban the sale of acid. Director Meghna Gulzar inspired by her story made a film titled Chhapaak starring Deepika in the lead.

If reports in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Laxmi is not happy with the money that she has been paid as the film rights. It is said that she has only been paid 13 lakhs for her story which is a very less amount.

The report also says that Deepika wants to clear all air around the tiff between them and Laxmi. She also wants her to be paid fairly.

A source said, “She has been paid a mere Rs. 13 lakhs for the film rights. Laxmi signed happily. But now she is being advised to ask for more, and rightly so. She was ill-advised initially,” says the source.

Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak is set to release on January 10 and has made a huge buzz around itself.

