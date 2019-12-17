Varun Dhawan: “I Am The Happiest When I Am Around Kids”

Actor Varun Dhawan feels children have greater power and will power to deal with disease as compared to adults.

Varun, who is quite popular among kids, was interacting with the media at an annual event for pediatric cancer patients, Hope 2019, along with Manisha Koirala, Priya Dutt, and Johny Lever.

“My uncle had cancer but unfortunately, he passed away while fighting it. I think this is one disease that has taken away life of a lot of people around the world. A lot of families have suffered owing to cancer, and it feels nice when human beings come together to do something about the disease — especially for kids. They are so small they don’t even realize what has happened to them. I think that’s the reason why 70 percent kids are able to beat cancer because their will power and power to deal with disease is higher than older people,” said Varun.

At the event, Varun grooved with children and doctors to the beats of his song ‘Baki sab first class hai‘ from the film “Kalank“.

“I always enjoy (being) around kids. I think I am the happiest when I am with kids. It makes me happy when I see smiles on their faces, and also their parents’ faces, so it has been an amazing experience spending time with these kids,” said Varun.

Hope 2019 is organized by ImPaCCT (Improving Paediatric Cancer Care and Treatment) Foundation and TATA Memorial Hospital. “I have been associated with this initiative since the beginning. I feel they are doing a great job.”

