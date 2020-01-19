Shahid Kapoor’s Grandmother Passes Away; Brother Ishaan Khatter Pens Down A Heartfelt Note

Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor have been enjoying a great run at the box office. Shahid’s last film Kabir Singh was a massive hit and Ishaan is now gearing up for his next release after Dhadak titled Khaali Peeli. While everything is all going well for them on the work front, the Kapoor family received a sad news today. Shahid and Ishaan’s maternal grandmother – Khadija Azeem -has left for heavenly abode.

Ishaan, who is very close to his family, shared the news on social media. He posted a few pictures of his grandmother, Khadija Azeem, with his mother Neliima Azmi and his uncle. Ishaan also penned down a heartfelt note for his Nani as he mourned her death.

Ishaan wrote, “Ammi.. you instilled wit, fire, knowledge, perseverance, purpose and meaning in all of us. Freedom fighter, writer, translator, editor.. sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend, confidant – you were so many things and more. They don’t make them like you anymore. Blessed to have had you in my life.”

He further wrote, “I’ll carry a small piece of your vast presence with me always. You’ll never be forgotten by anybody whose life you deeply impacted. In the first picture on the left, my Nani – Khadija Azeem – with her sister and my grand aunt, Shahida ammi. Here she is beaming proudly at her elder grandson’s wedding reception. The second picture is her with her two children, my Mamoo and my mother. And the third is her with her favourite aunt and mom.”

Ishaan’s father also commented on the picture saying, “An accomplished woman, her zest for life was infectious, she & her husband anwar azeem saheb’s influence on my life just seeped in organically & somewhere helped in making me the person I am today. Rest in peace Ammi. U will always be in our hearts.”

Rumoured girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikrant Massey, Anshula Kapoor, Gunnet Monga also paid their condolence for her. The posted heart emojis on Ishaan’s post.

May her soul rest in peace.

