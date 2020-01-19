Soorarai Pootru Update: High On Energy ‘Maara Theme’ Crooned By Suriya To Be Out Soon; Fans Go Berserk With Excitement

Kollywood superstar Suriya’s action drama Soorarai Pootru happens to be one of the most awaited releases this year. Post garnering overwhelming response for the teaser, the makers are all set to release the first track from the film i.e Maara theme.

Soorarai Pootru’s music composer G V Prakash Kumar took to his Twitter account share an update related to ‘Maara Theme’ as he tweeted, “#maaratheme mixing on process … will be released as single very very soon @Suriya_offl vocals … @TherukuralArivu lyrics … #SooraraiPottru”

#maaratheme mixing on process … will be released as single very very soon 🔥🔥 @Suriya_offl vocals … @TherukuralArivu lyrics … #SooraraiPottru — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) January 17, 2020

Talking more about Maara Theme, the high energy motivational track from the song is been crooned by Suriya himself. Following which the anticipation and excitement among Suriya fans and cine-goers is at its peak.

Post G V Prakash Kumar’s tweet, it didn’t take much time for his announcement to go viral, all thanks to Suriya fans.

UnDoubtedly @Suriya_offl's Career Best Theme Music Is #MaaraTheme..!!🔥💯 Can't Wait For Full Version🙌😍@gvprakash Broo Bring It On💥💥 — SURIYAISM™ (@SuriyaismOffl) January 17, 2020

#MaaraTheme it will the one of the trend setting bgm for @Suriya_offl 🎶🎶🎶🎶🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Amjath A❤J (@AmjathAJ1) January 18, 2020

The Suriya starrer has actress Aparna Balamurali as the film’s leading lady. Soorarai Pottru also stars Bollywood veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with Karunas and Mohan Babu.

Reportedly, Soorarai Pottru is a biopic based on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara and it is been co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga under 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!