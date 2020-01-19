World Famous Lover: First Song ‘My Love’ From Vijay Deverakonda’s Romantic Drama To Release On THIS Date

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover happens to be one of the much-anticipated releases of the year in the Telugu Film Industry. Post garnering overwhelming response for the poster and teaser, the makers are all set to release the first song track from the romantic drama.

The Arjun Reddy star who shares a whopping 5.5 Million followers on Instagram, took to his account on the video-photo sharing app to announce the song name, its release date and time.

The actor along with the song poster wrote: 1st Song – “#MyLove Coming up :) 20th Jan – 4.05 PM #WorldFamousLover”

Talking about the song poster, one gets to see Vijay and Izabelle Leite together. While Vijay is busy listening to music and admiring Izabelle, the actress is lost in her own musical world.

World Famous Lover is an anthology romantic drama with four different stories rolled in one film. The film also has actresses Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna and Catherine Tresa in lead.

World Famous Lover is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav, and it is been bankrolled by K S Rama Rao under Creative Commercials production banner.

The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on occasion of Valentine’s day.

