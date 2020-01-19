Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: It’s A RIOT All Over!

Tanhaji Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: With every passing day, the Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan led film has been brilliantly moving towards its goal of the 200 crore club. It’s emerging to be a force of nature at the box office and surprising with the numbers.

After another huge day yesterday, let’s see how’s the current advance booking scenario in the major contributing cities of the country:

Mumbai:

Apart from Hindi 3D which is anyway in a riotous mode, other versions like Hindi 2D, Marathi 3D, Marathi 2D are also shattering records today. Almost all shows in Marathi 2D and 3D are fast-filling. In Hindi 2D, around 40-50% shows are filling fast. 3D is drastically better than yesterday, it’s 50-60% already fast-filling.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi is doing great, too, but after seeing the riot in Mumbai we do expect more. Delhi stands at around 45-55% when it comes to the fast-filling shows. It will surely increase in the evening.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru is also turning out to be brilliant for the film. It has been consistent since the start and even now it’s around 50-60% of fast-filling shows.

Hyderabad:

With 70-80% of fast-filling shows, there are also a good number of sold-out ones. The number of shows should’ve been better here.

Pune:

Despite limited shows, Marathi 2D is 100% fast-filling here. It’s on a similar level with Mumbai in Hindi 3D, 50-60% fast-filling shows.

