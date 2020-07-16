Shahid Kapoor To Make His Digital Debut Soon With The Family Man Directors Raj & DK?

Shahid Kapoor struck gold at the Box Office with Kabir Singh and filmmaker duo Raj & DK impressed everyone with their web series, The Family Man for Amazon Prime Video. While Raj & DK are working on The Family Man season 2 and Shahid on Jersey Remake, we hear something interesting about their collaboration.

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor & Raj-DK are all set to collaborate for an upcoming web series for which the actor has already shown his interest.

Bollywood Hungama has quoted a source as saying, “It’s all in the preliminary stage right now. The lockdown has thrown things out of gear. But yes it is true that Raj and DK have approached Shahid for a web series and the latter seems interested. Whether the discussions culminate into something eventually remains to be seen.”

Isn’t that exciting?

Meanwhile, apart from teaming with Shahid Kapoor Raj & DK have an interesting lineup ahead. As we all know they are already wrapping up, The Family Man Season 2’s post-production. Along with that, their film with Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be announced soon. Earlier this year, it was learnt that they will be directing Indian version of Citadel for Avengers: Endgame fame Russo Brothers. A sequel to Go Goa Gone is also on cards which will be directed by them only.

Interestingly, Shahid Kapoor & Raj-DK were supposed to collaborate earlier too for the film titled Farzi. However, the film got shelved later.

Now, if all goes well, this will be the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and we just can’t wait for it.

