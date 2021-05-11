Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday to share his vision of happiness with fans.

Shahid posted a picture of a large poor family sleeping together on one bed, with an umbrella over them. He wrote about how Turkish poet Nazim Hikmat had once asked his friend to draw a picture of happiness, and this is what he made.

“PICTURE OF HAPPINESS: NAZIM HIKMAT The great Turkish poet — once asked his friend Abidin Dino(Turkish artist and well-known painter), to draw a picture of HAPPINESS. He drew a picture of a whole family — cramped up on a broken bed, under a leaky roof in a shabby room, but still with a smile on each member’s face! Happiness is not absence of sufferings but acceptance of sufferings…” Shahid Kapoor posted.

His brother, actor Ishaan Khatter, commented: “As long as you’re together”, with a heart emoji.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in the film Jersey, which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

