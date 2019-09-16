Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput To Renew Their Wedding Wows!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. The two lovebirds got hitched in an arranged marriage in 2015 and we have just seen their love grow ever since. The two became parents in 2016 when they gave birth to Misha and welcomed the second baby Zain in 2018. The couple celebrated their 4th anniversary in July and now they are considering renewing their wedding vows.

During an interview with Vogue, Mira revealed that the two will be renewing their marriage vows. She said, “He’s promised me we’re going to do it again!” Shahid even revealed that his favourite part from the wedding festivities was the Anand Karaj ceremony.

He said, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together… Even though it’s just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married.”

When asked about the munchkins Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor, Shahid said, “For now it’s just Peppa Pig. We’re happy being ‘Mummy Pig’ and ‘Daddy Pig.” He added, “Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven’t spent enough time together, you really evolve around each other.”

Workwise, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh which was a massive hit at the box office. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

