Shahid Kapoor Is A BIG Fan Of Hrithik Roshan & Here’s How He Revealed It

The fandom of Hrithik Roshan sees no limits. Everyone, from the industry to other walks of life is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan and it’s very evident. The most recent addition to this long list of celebrity admirers is Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor recently undertook an ask me chat with the fans with a fun banter of questions and answers. When asked what he thinks about Hrithik Roshan, the actor shared that, “Am a big fan”.

It is phenomenal how people from all walks of life take inspiration from Hrithik, which ultimately makes his fanbase unbeatable and unparalleled. Even a lot of Bollywood actresses have had a crush on the actor for his countenance and perfect physique.

At various occasion, sports personalities were asked about their favourite actor or the one whom they want to see play lead in their biopic, they unanimously have said- Hrithik Roshan. Saurav Ganguly also recently revealed that if a biopic is made on him he would like Hrithik Roshan to play it as he likes him the most. From Adam Gilchrist to Rohit Sharma, Smriti Mandhana and many more- Hrithik is winning hearts as everyone’s favourite.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had a super successful 2019 with films like Super 30 & War. He will be next seen in Krrish 4.

