Karan Johar’s Twins Yash & Roohi Trying Their Hand At Painting In This Video Will Bring A Smile To Your Face! 

Karan Johar is surely making the most of his time at home in this self-quarantine period. The Bollywood filmmaker who loves to throw parties for his friends is now spending maximum time with his kids Yash & Roohi.

Karan took to Instagram and shared a video of Yash and Roohi trying their little hands on painting. While in the video we see both of them attempting painting, it’s the KJo’s adorable convo with them which will bring a smile on your face. It’s simply heartwarming to see the twins getting creative at this age.

Karan wrote along with the video, “Two future modern artists at work! Isolation is really tapping into their inner artistry! We are now planning to sing a song in our collective tone deaf voices! We are such a talented family!😂”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Karan along with his family also participated in PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Clap Initiative’ yesterday and posted the video on Instagram. Sharing the video with his followers, he wrote, “That’s our family celebrating the unity of spirit and resilience…today we also show tremendous gratitude to all members of the medical fraternity who have tirelessly and relentlessly worked towards healing the infected and protecting thousands of people from this dreaded virus ….#indiafightscorona”

On the work front, Karan Johar as a filmmaker is having a tough time amidst Coronavirus Pandemic. Earlier there were reports of his films Takht & Dostana 2 getting shelved and now even Brahmastra has been reportedly postponed.

We hope the issues settle down soon.

