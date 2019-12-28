Shahid Kapoor Is Falling In Love With Wife Mira Rajput All Over Again & Here’s The Proof!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are probably one of the cutest couples of Bollywood and their social media post and comments are often proof of that! And now, in yet another post by Mira, Shahid Kapoor has showered his wifey with all the love a man can!

Mira recently took to her social media account to post a picture that saw her standing in a lawn on a bright sunny day bundled up in a brown coat, blue jeans, and cool shoes! Mira said she felt on top of the world as she captioned the image that read, “Such a feelin’s comin’ over me There is wonder in ‘most every thing I see Not a cloud in the sky, got the sun in my eyes And I won’t be surprised if it’s a dream I’m on the top of the world.”

Well, the doting husband and Kabir Singh actor was quick to comment, “The sun looks pale compared to you.” Aww, isn’t that cute!

Shahid has always been very vocal about his love for Mira and how things have changed after his marriage to her and his children Misha and Zain. Shahid had quoted that his wife doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. He said people like her for who she is and she has never tried to be someone else.

Meanwhile on the professional front, after delivering one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters in Kabir Singh, Shahid is now preparing for the Jersey remake. The originally Telugu film is a sports drama by the same which features south superstar Nani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!