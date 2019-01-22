Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Becomes The Victim Of Cybercrime!

In the past, we have seen a lot of celebrities’ social media accounts get hacked and they have been the victim of cybercrime. Earlier in the past, the social media accounts of Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kriti Sanon to name a few, were hacked. Now the latest victim of the same is Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

His Facebook account has been hacked and he posted the same about on his Instagram account.

Aryan on his Instagram story wrote, “Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it.”

SRK’s son Aryan is currently completing his studies in California. It was being speculated that his son will soon make his Bollywood debut. A lot of rumours are rife that Karan Johar might launch Aryan alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor. But nothing is concrete yet.

Aryan enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and girls can’t stop drooling over his hot body.

