Shah Rukh Khan’s Next With Atlee Kumar To Go On Floors In THIS Month Next Year?

Shah Rukh Khan next film post Zero has become a national topic of discussion. While his name is being speculated for a thousand projects, the strongest speculations are about South director Atlee Kumar’s action film. The latest speculation about the film is that the film will be going on floors next year in March and below is all you need to know about it.

It is being said that the film will be an out and out action drama with Shah Rukh in the centre. If reports are to be believed, King Khan will commence shooting for the film in March 2020.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed the same as, “An official announcement about the title of the film will be made closer to when the film commences. But for now, the venture is being readied to go on floors in March next year.”

Talking about the film, the source added, “Yes, the film will be an action entertainer and will see Shah Rukh Khan in an avatar unlike what we have seen before.”

No official announcements or unofficial hints of the project are being given by the actor or Atlee himself. There were also rumours that the film is been titled Sanki but just like the announcement, this too has no confirmation.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film did not impress the audience like it was expected. Post which SRK took a break from the films.

