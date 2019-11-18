Titanic: Ever Wondered Rose Could Have Easily Made Some Space & Saved Jack From Dying?

Titanic, the 1997 epic romance will remain in cine-goers heart literally forever. Starting from the young romance between Rose Kate Winslet and Jack Leonardo DiCaprio to the heartbreaking climax, there’s minute to minute detail that is still alive in the fans’ hearts. How can one forget Celine Dion’s My Heart Goes On? But what if Rose would have made some space on the ice and saved Jack? It’s that one most googled, asked a question and this is what singer Celine has an answer!

Recently, Celine made an appearance at the Jimmy Fallon show and the promo of the episode was shared by the makers on Twitter. In the video, Jimmy could be seen asking the aforesaid question to the singer, to which Celine replied, “Don’t put me in trouble. What if they want to do a Titanic number two?”

Furthermore, when Jimmy with the help of a picture was trying to explain how Rose could have made space for Jack on the ice block, and one could see visible space, Celine further answered, “First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there, okay? Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know? And then who did not think about this guy who is in the middle of the frozen ocean and that maybe all his body is so frozen that he didn’t have the strength to ‘Jump in, for my love’.

Haha, hilarious as it could ever get!

Check out the promo video below:

Could Rose have made room for Jack on that infamous door at the end of Titanic? @CelineDion reveals her opinion! More with @CelineDion on #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/qyDWve1Jlz — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 16, 2019

Do y’all too feel Rose could easily save Jack? Share your own theories in the comment section below.

