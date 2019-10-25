Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Transforming The Lives Of Acid Attack Victims

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in India. But along with winning hearts with his performances, films and charm, SRK is also a great humanist or philanthropist. The superstar never boasts about his good work but it’s known to all that with his ‘Meer Foundation’, the superstar does a lot of good work.

Meer Foundation focuses on giving a better life to acid attack victims in India. From their surgeries to make sure they are employed, SRK’s firm leaves no chance to bring joy and normalcy back in their lives. On the occasion of Dhanteras today, the Swades actor took to his Twitter page to share a big news that the surgeries of 120 women is underway through his foundation.

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Thank u @MeerFoundation for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause.”

Thank u @MeerFoundation for the initiative of #ToGetHerTransformed and best of luck and health to the 120 ladies whose surgeries are underway. And all the docs who r helping us with this noble cause. pic.twitter.com/gO43Og218A — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 25, 2019

On the work front Shah Rukh is expected to announce his two upcoming projects on his birthday. According to the fans speculations, he will be doing his next with Bigil’s director Atlee.

