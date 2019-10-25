WHAT! Jacqueline Fernandez To Join The Cast Of John Abraham’s Attack?

Its been quite a while since John Abraham’s Attack was announced, but it looks like the film will soon go on floors as it has finally found its leading lady in none other than Jacqueline Fernandez.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It’s Jacqueline Fernandez. Jackie has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Laksh for some time and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line.”

The source further added, “They were thinking of actresses and they locked Jacqueline because of her athletic figure and her acting prowess. Jackie is terrific with stunts and that’s also one of the major highlights in Attack”.

The film will be going on floors in December this year. “John is releasing Pagalpanti now and also has another film lined up. Attack rolls out around December end and Jacqueline will join the team from January onwards,” he said.

Attack was announced in July when John shared his first look from the film, which revolves around a person saving the country from a hostage situation against terrorists.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in Netflix film Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee.

