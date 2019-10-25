Shah Rukh Khan: “I Was Doing Pathetic Acting In Front Of Actors Like Nana Patekar & Juhi Chawla”

Bollywood heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he thought, “I am so ugly” when he saw himself for the first time in front of the camera and decided to ditch his plan to get into acting. The superstar says he still has a “hard time” believing his popularity, and says he doesn’t think of himself as a “star”.

Speaking at a recent event, Shah Rukh said, “I don’t want to show off but I am genuinely a dream come true. I am a lower-middle-class boy, an orphan, who got into the city of glamour, became a movie star and the world showered me with love. This only happens in dreams. I never thought of it.”

“I still have a hard time believing it. I never think of myself as a star, sometimes I have to behave like a star, which is not interesting. But I love my job,” he further added.

The romance king marked his Bollywood debut with “Deewana” in 1992 after doing TV shows like Fauji and Circus. Khan has won epithets like King Khan, Baadshah and King of Romance, thanks to his films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer-Zaara and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Pardes.

Shah Rukh further said, “When I saw myself for the first time on screen, this was for the rushes. Rushes are dailies. You shoot the scenes and you see the negatives. That was the time when we had negatives. So, I was looking at ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’ rushes in RK Studio. And I realized I am so ugly.”

“My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front of actors such as Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh, and Juhi Chawla. Around 4ish, there used to be a flight of Air India that offered a 25 percent discount. I used to get those tickets back in the days. In fact, producers too would book tickets that had discounts. I bought one and went to the airport realizing that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz (director Aziz Mirza) convinced me saying ‘Final would be better’. However, they lied. I never looked better. I kept looking bad. But I feel extremely fortunate as people have loved me so much. I remember initially one of the big things for me was that ‘Main Dilli wala hoon aur Dilwala hoon.’ Everybody here (in Delhi) treats me like their own. I have always said I can never feel like a star here. I only come for love here,” he said.

Speaking at the curtain fall of PVR Anupam in Delhi, Shah Rukh concluded saying,”This whole onus upon keeping ticket pricing which is rising so fast, obviously some of us stars are also to be blamed because we keep our ticket prices high when we release them on weekends. Movies have become expensive.”

