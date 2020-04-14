Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Provides 25,000 PPE Kits For Maharashtra’s Medical Workers

Shah Rukh Khan is well known for his charitable deeds across the world and during the ongoing coronavirus crisis too, he has come forward with some planned measures. Earlier, he faced the heat of netizens for not doing his bit for fighting the pandemic but just a few days ago, the star shared a complete list of work, he and his team will be doing to provide relief for needy ones.

As he promised in the list about his contribution, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has provided 25,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for medical workers across Maharashtra, who are leading from the front in the fight against the pandemic. Minister of public health and family welfare (Maharashtra government), Rajesh Tope took to Twitter and thanks Khan for his noble deed. He wrote, “Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra”.

Khan too replied to the same and assured of fighting the pandemic together.

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile urging people to maintain social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight coronavirus, Nagpur police recently took to Twitter and twisted superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue, “Don’t underestimate the power of a common man” from the film Chennai Express? “

They tweeted: “Don’t underestimate the power of social distancing.”

Along with it, they posted a still from the movie in which Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are seen sitting apart on a bench, emphasising on social distancing.

