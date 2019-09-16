Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Is Having The Best Time Of Her Life & This Picture Is A Proof!

Bollywood’s Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has become everyone’s favourite. With every picture of hers which go viral on the internet, Suhana’s fan base gets doubled.

Though Suhana’s Instagram profile is private but her pictures somehow go viral. Currently, Suhana is pursuing further studies in New York University’s film school.

A few days back, her picture was doing the rounds on the internet and it was showered by all the love. Now yet again, Suhana’s another picture has been surfaced and we are totally loving it. She can be seen flaunting her chic style in a striped dress with a blue denim jacket. She is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Looks like, she is living her best life in New York. Check out the picture here:



Isn’t she the prettiest?

Recently, mom Gauri Khan had shared a video of Suhana entering the college on her first day. She was seen climbing the stairs of her new college.

