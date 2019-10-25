Shah Rukh Khan’s 28th Wedding Anniversary Note For Gauri Khan Will Melt Your Heart!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are truly a power couple and time and again the two love birds have proven how head over heels they are in love with each other. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are a perfect balance of elegant and classic and give us the right kind of couple goals.

Today, as the two love birds complete 28 years of their marriage, Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest thing to say to Gauri. The Don actor took to social media to share how lucky he is to be with Gauri and wished the star wife in the cutest way possible.

The picture shared by Shah Rukh is a monochrome selfie of him and Gaur. The caption was the best part of the post as Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday… Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!”

Check out his post below:

Feels like forever, seems like yesterday….Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be! pic.twitter.com/3qHwP7kjWx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 24, 2019

Gauri and Shah Rukh got married in 1991 and are proud parents to 3 adorable kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s ‘Zero‘, which a major box office dud and will next be seen in Tamil filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming directorial venture. It is being reported that the actor will make an announcement of his film on his birthday, on 2nd November.

