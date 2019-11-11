Shah Rukh Khan To Ajay Devgn’s 100th Film: “From Striding Atop 2 Motorcycles At The Same Time, You’ve Come A Long Long Way”

Achieving a new milestone Ajay Devgn has been a part of 100 films in his career of three-decade. The news is quite big for the actor and his fan following all over the country. A lot of his fans took to Twitter to congratulate the actor. Shah Rukh Khan also had some sweet words to say for Ajay’s remarkable century of films.

SRK shared a post of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and captioned it, “Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn. All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji.”

Check out the tweet below:

Here’s looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn . All the best for this milestone…from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time…you’ve come a long long way….keep riding…and all the best for Tanhaji. pic.twitter.com/s1YpGpgEkQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 11, 2019

Despite all the rumours of the cold equation being shared between Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay, their equation never got affected. The duo is always vocal about being good friends with each other and more because Kajol and SRK are great friends.

Coming toTanhaji, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Are you excited to see Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

