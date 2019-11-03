Shah Rukh Khan Says Aryan Told Him AbRam Has No Reason To Believe His Father Is A Big Star, Here’s Why

It was a day of celebration and joy for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans. The superstar hosted a grand birthday treat for his fans which came not only from India but from Turkey, US, UK, Indonesia, Iran and other countries.

For SRK fans, it was a dream come true to see their favourite superstar interact with them and answer their questions. Khan made sure to make their evening special with his performance and gifts he showered on them.

A lot of fans asked interesting questions to the Dil Se actor. One of them asked about the kind of films he would do after taking a gap of almost a year after Zero. Known for his wit and humour, Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious answer to this. He said that he will make sure to do good films which the audience will love.

The superstar shared something which his elder son Aryan Khan told him. SRK said, “When we (Suhana and himself) were growing up we saw ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Baazigar’, but AbRam doesn’t have any such character-film or commercial film that will convince him that his father is such a big star. So in the next 3-4 years, you make such a great film that AbRam also knows why so many people love you.”

After what Aryan Khan said to him, SRK wants to work very hard and do films so that AbRam gets to watch his good work too.

