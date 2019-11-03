Post A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga To Essay The Role Of Maurizio Gucci’s Ex-Wife Patrizia In A Murder Drama

Singer-actress Lady Gaga, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born”, will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty, and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The film will be directed by Hollywood ace Ridley Scott.

Lady Gaga will portray Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio in 1985 for a younger woman and we think it will be fun to see Lady Gaga essay this peculiar role.

For those fo you who dont know, the role that Lady Gaga will essay – Reggiani – was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

Patrizia Reggianigained the nickname of Black Widow during the trial, and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016, reports variety.com.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed”.

Seeing Lady Gaga’s performance in A Star Is Born has surely raised the anticipation levels amongst the fans. Now that the news of her doing this murder drama based on the family of Gucci is out, we are sure they cannot wait to see how well she portrays it on the big screen.

