Rajeev Siddhartha’s Next Is Prakhash Jha’s Upcoming Web Show!

Actor Rajeev Siddhartha, who was last seen in “Four More Shots Please” and “Upstarts“, will now be seen in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next which too is a web show.

Rajeev, who has also worked in movies like “Dil Dosti Etc” and “Jolly LLB”, has praised Jha and called himself his fan of the Rajneeti director.

“It is surreal working with someone like Prakash sir because I have been an ardent fan of his films and just being on the set is a great learning experience,” Rajeev said.

A source close to the actor has revealed, “Content and talent are now the kings, with stars taking a back seat and that’s exactly what Rajeev offers. The actor seems to be ecstatic as he is going to be a part of a web show by one of his favorite directors, Prakash Jha.”

While Rejeev is pretty pepped up about the project, the details about the upcoming web show are still kept under a tight wrap, with very little being known.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Siddhartha’s “Upstarts“, a Netflix film, is the first Indian movie to capture the startup mania sweeping across the country and is directed by Udai Singh Pawar.

