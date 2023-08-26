When one thinks of Bollywood, the first names to pop up into anyone’s mind are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The two superstars rule Bollywood and for the longest time, the whole nation has been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again.

The wait might be shorter than you would think! According to an inside source, There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together.

Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out. During his famous #AskSRK on Twitter, King Khan also addressed the new announcement with Amitabh Bachchan saying, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan. After so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”

Needless to say, this is the biggest news for the entertainment industry. Shah Rukh and Amitabh previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Veer Zara.

Shah Rukh also did a a cameo role in ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ where Amitabh played the role of Raghu, the guru of Brahmansh.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his new movie movie Jawan helmed by Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 7, 2023. He will then be seen in Dunki. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

On the work front, Amitabh is currently busy hosting the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He will then get busy with ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Umesh Chronicles’, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, and ‘Butterfly.’

