Shah Rukh Khan Requests People To Show Love For Strays & Abandoned Pets During Lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan is truly a man with a golden heart and his deeds have proved it time and again. Recently, he offered a helping hand to the Maharashtra government by providing PPE kits amid coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 54-year-old with his latest post for stray and abandoned animals is winning our hearts all over again.

Shah Rukh Khan with his latest tweet urged everyone to show love and care for voiceless creatures during the ongoing crisis. He also shared an organization’s link in his tweet for donations. He wrote, “As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let’s make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion.”

As the world is coping with the outbreak of COVID-19, We must not forget those without a voice. Let's make sure stray & abandoned animals are treated with care and compassion. Help @amtmindia via

https://t.co/IoZC3Y1mcI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with names like Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney have united for pop star Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home, a mega live-streamed and televised benefit concert in support of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 solidarity response fund and in celebration of health workers around the world.

The lineup also includes names like Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, Elton John, John Legend, Lizzo, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Andrea Bocelli, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and Lang Lang, reports theguardian.com.

SRK and Priyanka are among several celebrities expected at the event, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, and “Sesame Street” cast members.

