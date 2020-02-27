Shah Rukh Khan Proves That Chivalry Isn’t Dead As He Helps A PhD Student Get Her Hair Out Of The Coat

Time and again, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is one of the most humble actors in Bollywood. From greeting his fans with the warmest hugs to being gracious with his co-stars, Shah Rukh Khan is known for his chivalrous nature and is loved more for the very same reason. We happened to stumble upon a video, proving the same as well.

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended an event organised by La Trobe University in Mumbai where he felicitated the winner of an award. The award was named after him as Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship. The award was presented to a young female researcher from Thrissur, Kerala, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. She is currently working on farming practices and was awarded the four-year scholarship for it.

While felicitating Gopika, Shah Rukh Khan made her wear a white coat. Gopika’s hair got stuck inside the coat and SRK was cordial enough to help her with it. The actor helped the student get her hair out of the coat and even made sure that it fits her well. The video of the same went viral in no time.

Speaking at the event, SRK said, “The evening is about Gopika and her family. She has been doing research on, broadly put, elephants. And now she is shifting over to bees. I should not even try to understand what she is doing, what is important is that she is doing a PhD. I wish you the best and hope people get this opportunity.”

He went on to thank Gopika’s family for educating their child “so much”. He added, “And hopefully, you will be even prouder after this, than you already are, about your young daughter.” He also wished Gopika, “Do whatever you want to do and make the world a better place to live in.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is said to have joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Raj and DK for different projects. He will also make a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahamstra.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!