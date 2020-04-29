Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Will Smith & Others To Unite For Karan Johar & Zoya Akhtar’s Concert

While the fear associated with COVID-19 has left the globe worried and traumatized, it is for sure brought the world together to fight the pandemic. In yet another initiative to raise funds for the battle with the Novel Coronavirus, filmmaker Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many more have come together for a from-home concert with multiple performances for ‘I For India ‘ and below is all you need to know.

The I For India concert will have all the celebs giving short performances to raise funds. All the funds that will be raised will be used for the families displaced due to the crisis and the frontline workers that are doing all they can to safeguard us from the pandemic.

If the reports in Mumbai Mirror are to be believed, the concert that has already grabbed eyeballs, will be graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Kapil Sharma. Meanwhile, Hollywood personalities like Will Smith, Bryan Adams and The Jonas Brothers will also be joining the concert.

The I For India concert will also have a contribution from the music wing of the fraternity. Music sensations like Asha Bhosle, Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and music composers Vishal Dadlani, Shekhar Ravjiani and Pritam. They will be joined by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who will be performing a few of his written pieces.

Apart from the film fraternity, it is also said that cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also be contributing. According to reports, everyone has been told to make short 3-4 minutes videos showcasing their craft. Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have been working for weeks now to put this together.

Recently we also saw many singers from the country raising funds through a concert that received a good response. Internationally, Lady Gaga had also started such initiative with WHO and Global Citizen, under which we also saw Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas contributing for the same. The event raised a whopping $127 Million for the relief fund.

