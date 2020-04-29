When Shah Rukh Khan Was Scared That His Wife Gauri Khan Will Die While Giving Birth To Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the strongest couples in the industry. The lovebirds got married to each other in 1991 and gave birth to their first child Aryan Khan in 1997. It was a painful process for Gauri as she had a very tough time going through labour pain.

In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he was very scared during Gauri was in labour. According to him, she was going through extreme labour pain and the superstar had never seen her sick before. He said that at that moment he thought that Gauri will die because of pain.

Shah Rukh Khan explained that he lost his parents in hospital and hence it doesn’t like to be there. To see Gauri in a very fragile state was very tough for Shah Rukh hence was scared when he saw her in the hospital completely frozen with all the tubes inserted.

SRK even said that he was so worried for Gauri at that time that he wasn’t even thinking about the baby.

Also talking about the reason behind keeping his son’s name Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan said that he likes the way the name sounds. He hilariously said that he thought when his son will tell a girl, “My name is Aryan Khan”, she will be impressed.

Well, that’s interesting!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero and since then he is on a break from acting. SRK’s fans are desperately waiting for the superstar to make a big announcement and reportedly he will do it soon.

