Shah Rukh Khan – Police Officer, Ranbir Kapoor – Constable: A Multi-Starrer Joke!

Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan in a film together! We’ve seen this dream before which didn’t last much, because of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. You can love them or hate them but can’t avoid the fact that they will put the screen on fire if they get cast in a movie together.

Yesterday night, the Umang Awards 2019 was a star-studded affair with celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor attended the show. In a video uploaded by a fan club, we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor sharing the stage. In the video we see Ranbir Kapoor sharing a funny incident that happened with him a few years ago.

Ranbir Kapoor shares about the time when a certain film of his flopped at the box office, and he was stopped by a policeman who first clicked a picture with him, which was then followed by a half hour of lecture on how he was going wrong with the kind of films he was choosing.

He then got suggested to play a cop role and Shah Rukh Khan had a hilarious reaction to it. Shah Rukh Khan asked Ranbir since how many years he has been working in the industry to which Ranbir replied, “10 years.” To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “I’ve been working for 26 years, so you’re behind me. I’ll do such a film first, then you.”

Ranbir Kapoor replied, “If you play a police officer in any film, I’ll play the role of a constable.” This was received with the waves of laughter. Not with the exact characters but we do wish Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan to come together in a film.

