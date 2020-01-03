Shah Rukh Khan May Or May Not Be Doing His Next With Rajkumar Hirani But These Actors Can’t Wait For Collab With The Director

Rajkumar Hirani is known for directing films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S (2003), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014) and Sanju (2018). All of his films have been commercial and critical successes. Most have won several awards, including the national awards, and have often been regarded by the media and audiences as some of the most path-breaking films in the history of Hindi cinema.

In a recent interview with a leading daily actor Akshaye Khanna expressed his desire to work with Rajkumar Hirani, he shared, “I want to work in Raju Hirani’s film”

The filmmaker focuses on the quality of content and the storyline of the film and delivers the best to his audience and is in high demand in the film fraternity.

Rajkumar Hirani’s movie 3 Idiots recently completed a decade. The movie is loved by the audience even today and shows the pressure the students face for marks and studies and also prominently highlights the parents’ hard work in giving their children the best life possible. The movie shares a message to pursue your dreams and work hard for it every single day.

Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film featuring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharman Joshi R. Madhavan, and Boman Irani struck all the right chords with the audience for its realistic and yet unique

