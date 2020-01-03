Hrithik Roshan, Are You Listening? THIS World Champion Athlete Wants To Go Out On A Date With You

There is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan is loved amongst the audience, with all his movies the actor has displayed utmost proficiency with every role that he has played.

Badminton player Manasi Joshi recently won the gold medal at the Para-Badminton World Championship 2019. In an interview, the athlete shared that she would love to go on a date with Hrithik Roshan.

This is not the first time an athlete has shown admiration towards the superstar, earlier, when asked about who was their favourite actor, when asked in an interview Rohit Sharma, the Indian Cricketer revealed his favorite actor is Hrithik Roshan. In the other interview, cricketer Sourav Ganguly and Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist also revealed that if there is a biopic made on them, it should be played by Hrithik Roshan.

With back to back successes, it sure is proof enough that the year 2019 belongs to Hrithik Roshan for the accolades, box office win and love garnered from the audience.

Hrithik Roshan has had a staggering year, with an eclectic mix of films hitting the marquee. While he had a content-driven Super 30 as one of his best performances as an actor, there was the biggest hit of his career in the form of the Yash Raj Films-backed WAR. The film raced at the top and broke many box office records to emerge as the biggest grosser of the year.

He reminded Hindi cinema lovers that while he still shines bright in a glamorous film, Hrithik can also strip off all the glitz to deliver purely as an actor in front of the camera. The year 2019 clearly belonged to him.

