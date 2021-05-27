Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol ruled the box office (and our hearts) in the ’90s and early ’00s with their fantastic chemistry on screen. While we loved them as the ‘it’ couple in films, their friendship off-camera was goals for us all. But did you know, their first meeting at the start of 1993 was very similar to their characters from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Well, SRK and Kajol first met on January 1 on the sets of Baazigar (1993). In a past interview, the hit jodi remembered complaining about each other’s personalities when they arrived on sets. Khan felt Kajol was too loud; she thought of him as a grump. Well, just reading this, we are gone back to the time Rahul and Anjali were students at St Xavier’s College. Scroll down and read about their first meet in a little detail.

In a past conversation with ABP News, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he believes in beginning work on the first day of the year. This was because he feels that it sets the tone for the following 12 months as well. Talking about it, the actor had said, “I feel the person who works on January 1 will continue working through the year.” Before adding, “I belong to the working class, I need work constantly.”

And hence, after a night of partying on the last night of the year, the crew of Baazigar had to report on sets the next day. During the conversation, Kajol said she doesn’t drink but understands that others ‘go out and party’ on December 31. Recalling the day, the actress said, “I arrived on set in the morning, and I was very energetic.”

Cutting into her conversation, Shah Rukh Khan quickly pointed out that she was extremely loud on sets and called her a ‘peacock’. He said, “The rest of us were very tired; our cameraman had been arrested because he didn’t have a licence. And the only noise (was Kajol).” He even recalled telling her makeup man, “What kind of an actress is she, can’t she be quiet for some time?”

Funny right? Well, that not the end of it. While SRK was calling her loud in one corner, Kajol told the same man that Shah Rukh was a total grump. She remembers telling him, “For two hours he’s been sitting and reading his script, not talking to anyone, what a grump.”

Damn! Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are damn funny but one of our favourite jodis. The actors have often spoken about getting off on the wrong foot when they first met and have a laugh every single time. Kajol and SRK have shared the screen in multiple films, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, My Name Is Khan and more.

