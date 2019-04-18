Shah Rukh Khan Is Interested In Doing Chinese Films But There’s One Problem!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan landed in China and received a warm welcome from the fans at the airport, on Wednesday. In the wake of his movie, Zero‘s screening, the actor is to attend 9th Beijing International Film Festival, which ends on 20th April.

In an exclusive talk with CGTN, Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement about the reception from fans. He quoted, “When I walked out, suddenly they screamed… and for a moment I thought they were doing it for something else or someone else… now I have gotten to know that they were from Xinjiang”.

Speaking about Zero, which is slated for screening at the closure of the film festival, he stated, “Unfortunately ‘Zero’ itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it”.

The 53-year-old also shared that he will meet Chinese producers and actors at the China-India Co-production Dialogue Forum on April 18. He further expressed a desire for making superhero flick of highest standards.

“Maybe we could do a film about Indian and Chinese superheroes… it will be really nice”, quotes Khan.

He further showed the interest of acting in Chinese films but only if he manages to learn Mandarin Chinese quickly. “I would not like someone to dub from me, will rather play a quiet guy who only sings and dances”, Khan adds.

