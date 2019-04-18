Tiger Shroff REACTS To Student Of The Year 2 Trolls: “Don’t Bring Your Thinking Caps, Come Have Your Popcorn”

Ever since Student of the Year 2 trailer released, many have been slamming the film for showcasing a fantasy world of college that doesn’t exist in the real world. However, due to the rising criticism, the new students Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria defended their film and appealed to the audience to see it as a larger than life film that one should watch without thinking much.

Speaking about it, Ananya said, “I think when we are in school, there’s a lot of pressure and a lot of stuff going on. When people go to watch movies, they want to escape from that. So I think by providing an escape for them by watching this movie, we are not trying to be role models or anything. We are just trying to provide them a moment of happiness and joy to get away from that stress.”

Tiger on his part said, “It is not a heavy film. It is an entertaining film. It’s a film for the youth, family. So come have fun, don’t bring your thinking caps, come have your popcorn.”

Tara Sutaria also said that Student of the Year 2 should be viewed as an escapist cinema that is larger than life.

The three actors today launched the new song from the film, which is the updated version of Kishore Kumar’s song Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Tiger said that he didn’t see the new version as a remix. “There was no pressure because this is not a remake, it is a tribute to the legends. It’s not like we are here to replace them. It’s our tribute to them. The comparisons are bound to happen but no ways we can compare,” said Tiger.

The Heropanti actor also reacted on the meme of the trailer which has taken the internet by storm. There’s a scene in the trailer where we can see Marvel and DC coming together. A lot of memes soon flooded the internet. Reacting on it, he said, “(Laughs) I thought that was pretty cute and funny. I’m really happy that whatever is happening is bringing traction, we are getting a lot of eyeballs. We are grateful that our trailer sort of created some stir on the internet.”

