SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan Working Out On Dates For Atlee Kumar As Well As Rajkumar Hirani’s Next?

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s next film has become the biggest mystery that is taking an eternity to reveal itself. While he is associated with numerous projects, the strongest speculations have to be about South director Atlee Kumar’s film and Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Now the rumours have it that King Khan is in the shuffle to fit in both the shooting schedules and below is all you need to know.

If reports in Deccan Chronicle are to be believed, SRK recently met Atlee to discuss the March dates. Whereas he is already in conversation with Hirani for his April dates.

A source close to the development told the newspaper, “It is pucca (confirmed). Shah Rukh has said yes to Hirani, and they are working out dates in April. It is not clear whether SRK will first shoot with Atlee and then shoot with Hirani, or the other way around.”

For some reasons SRK is not making any official announcements and adding on the stress for both the filmmakers and their teams to keep the things under wrap.

Talking about the same the sources said, “It is actually very stressful for the people around the filmmakers to hold their excitement until Shah Rukh decides to make the announcement. Though he has verbally confirmed doing both the projects, he has not made it official. This is why everyone is putting out as many details out as possible, as they feel they might just miss the bus.”

While there are not much details about Hirani’s Project, Atlee’s film is said to be an action-drama that will feature SRK as a robust lead indulging in sone action.

