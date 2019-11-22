Sunny Leone’s ‘Juicy’ TOPLESS Boomerang Has The Internet In Frenzy

Sunny Leone is one of the most active social media users. Her Instagram is full of quirky, fun and cute videos of hers and people are always eager to get updates from the star. With a fan following of 28.6 million followers, Sunny often grabs attention for her pictures and this time her crazy boomerang has left the internet in frenzy.

Sunny posted a boomerang where she can be seen topless in a bathtub. She is covered with grapes around her while she has taken two grapes in her hand. In the boomerang, once can see Sunny squeezing the grapes. Sunny captioned the image as, “So many crazy captions come to mind”

A few days ago, Sunny Leone, along with her husband Daniel Weber and daughter Nisha Weber attended the premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2. Sunny’s daughter Nisha had a fun time there as she spent some time with the characters of the film – Anna and Elsa.

On the professional front, Sunny is already an established entrepreneur on the makeup front. She is now expanding into the world of sports. It is reported that the star has bought a stake in the Leicester Galactos team of IPL Soccer. It is a celebrity-owned seven-a-side indoor football tournament held in the United Kingdom.

Sunny has teamed with Jaz Dhami and we think she is turning into a fine businesswoman. Just a few days ago, Sunny even shared a video of her where we can see her playing soccer.

