Chehre: Not Mouni Roy Or Ankita Lokhande, Krystle D’Souza To Replace Kriti Kharbanda?

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has been in the news ever since it was announced that Kriti Kharbanda is no longer a part of the film. It was said that Kriti was asked to opt-out of the film because of date issues and tantrums. Post the announcement, speculation riffed up as to who will take her place. Mouni Roy, Ankita Lokhande’s name came up but it was television actress Krystle D’Souza who has bagged the role.

Yes, you read that right. A report in SpotboyE suggests that Krystal gave an audition for the role and impressed the makers of the film. She bagged the role and will start shooting for Kriti’s part soon. Reports in SpotboyE suggested that Mouni Roy was the first choice of the makers but due to unavailability of dates, they couldn’t get the actress on board.

Post Kriti’s exit from the film, the makers wanted Mouni to immediately come on board for the film. The makers insisted her to join the team and start shooting for Kriti’s part but Mouni had to say no with a heavy heart as she was packed with commitments that she cannot back out from. A source told SpotboyE, “Mouni told them ‘No’ with a very heavy heart, but not before wishing them all the luck.”

Earlier, the producer of the film Anand Pandit had earlier tweeted that the team and Kriti had parted ways mutually. He wrote, “In the light of recent media reports, we wish to clarify that @kriti_official & @apmpictures have mutually agreed to part ways on a cordial & professional note. We wish her success in all her future endeavours!”

Talking about the film, a courtroom drama, ‘Chehre’ is slated for an April 2020 release. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer while Emraan will essay the role of a business tycoon. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

